GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

3 p.m. Sunday vs. Lehigh at Williams Arena, Big Ten Plus, 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota is coming off a 30-point, season-opening win over Western Illinois last Sunday. Coach Lindsay Whalen's goal this week: to keep her team focused after early success, to make sure they're ready for a step up in class against a team with an older, more experienced roster. "I want to see the team defend like it did [against Western Illinois] against a team that has a lot of vets," she said. This is true particularly on the boards, where Lehigh promises to be a bigger challenge for the Gophers, who outrebounded the Leathernecks 54-37. G Mara Braun had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals vs. Western Michigan. G Amaya Battle had nine assists and eight boards to go with six points. C Rose Micheaux is coming off her first career double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds). G Katie Borowicz hit four of six three-pointers and scored 16 points and F Mallory Heyer had eight boards and eight points.

Lehigh update: Lehigh is 1-1 after losing at No. 23 South Dakota State 91-73 Friday night in a game that hinged on the Mountain Hawks being outscored 29-14 in the second quarter. Two Minnesotans lead the team in scoring. F Frannie Hottinger, a senior from Cretin-Derham Hall, is averaging 23 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals. G Mackenzie Kramer, a junior from St. Michael-Albertville, is averaging 17.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. Lehigh started four Minnesotans on Friday in Hottinger, Kramer, G Kaylee Van Eps (Chaska) and G Anna Harvey (Lakeville South).