8 p.m. vs. Las Vegas in Bradenton, Fla. • ESPN

Battle for second place

Lynx update: Responding from a poor defensive performance in a loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, the Lynx had one of their best games defensively in recent seasons in Tuesday’s 68-48 rout of Washington. The Mystics’ 48 points were the fewest by a Lynx opponent in seven seasons. Washington’s 29.5% shooting was the worst by a Lynx opponent in four years. One big reason was the return of C Sylvia Fowles, who missed her second game of the season Sunday because of calf soreness. She had 16 points and 13 rebounds vs. the Mystics. Her health could be crucial against an Aces team that is the best in the league in scoring in the paint. Rookie G Crystal Dangerfield has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 assists in those games. F Napheesa Collier has struggled with her shot, shooting 5-for-20 in her past two games. Fowles is listed as probable, G Shenise Johnson (hamstring) is questionable.

Aces update: The Aces are tied with the Lynx for second place in the WNBA and have won five games in a row. Coach Bill Laimbeer has done a great job with a team that is without C Liz Cambage, who got a medical exemption this season, and G Kelsey Plum, out for the season after left Achilles’ tendon surgery. After Tuesday’s games the Aces were second in the league in scoring (88.1), tied for first in field goal percentage (48.3) and tops in the league in rebounding (38.3) and points in the paint (41.8). Las Vegas is led by F A’ja Wilson (21 points, 9.1 rebounds). But one of the best stories in the league so far is the return of Angel McCoughtry. Her knee finally healthy, she is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 57.3%. She has scored in double figures in six of eight games.

kent youngblood