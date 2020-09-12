5 p.m. vs. Indiana in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN

Two struggling defenses collide

Lynx update: The Lynx have lost three straight games in large part because of a defense that has allowed 98.7 points and allowed opponents to shoot 51.7% overall and 42.9% on threes in that stretch. Opponents have averaged 10 threes a game during the streak. Minnesota has won five of the past seven meetings vs. Indiana, including a seven-point victory Aug. 7. F Napheesa Collier had her second consecutive double-double Thursday but didn’t score in the second half. G Crystal Dangerfield’s 24 points Thursday was her eighth game with 20 or more. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) and G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) are out.

Fever update: Indiana broke an eight-game losing streak with a victory over New York on Thursday. The Fever ranks last in the league in points allowed per game (89.1) and defensive rating (110.9). They are led by the backcourt of Kelsey Mitchell (17.8 points) and Tiffany Mitchell (12.7) — they are not related. F Lauren Cox (knee), G Victoria Vivians (knee), F Jantel Lavender (foot) and G Erica Wheeler (illness) are out.

Kent Youngblood