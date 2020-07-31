3 p.m. vs. Connecticut in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN

A stinging Sun awaits in Florida

Lynx update: Despite injuries and stretches where execution has lacked at both ends of the floor, the Lynx are 2-1 after handing Chicago its first loss Thursday night. The Lynx showed improvement Thursday, with balanced scoring and another strong rebounding effort. Now they get Connecticut for the second time in four games. And it figures to be a challenge. After a trip to the WNBA Finals last season, Connecticut is winless and figures to be highly motivated. Lynx F Napheesa Collier is coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound game. F Damiris Dantas has averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and hit four of nine three-pointers the past two games. G Rachel Banham came off the bench to score 13 points Thursday, her best game since 2018. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is questionable.

Sun update: After letting a lead slip away vs. the Lynx on opening day, the Sun has lost games to Washington and Los Angeles by a total of 10 points. Forwards DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have carried the Sun offense. Bonner (27.3 points, 10.3 rebounds) leads the league in scoring. Thomas (19.3, 12.3) leads the league in rebounding.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD