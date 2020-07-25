11 a.m. vs. Connecticut in Bradenton, Fla. • ESPN

Sun was league runner-up in 2019

Lynx update: Minnesota will be looking to extend its playoff streak to 10 years with a roster that looks much different from seasons past. The Lynx have a new backcourt rotation, with veteran Shenise Johnson expected to be the primary initiator of the offense and Rachel Banham and Lexie Brown also logging significant minutes. Both Banham and Brown are former Sun players. Napheesa Collier, last season’s WNBA rookie of the year, figures to be even more central to the Lynx offense.

Sun update: It will be a very different Sun team this season from the squad that came one game away from its first WNBA title last season, losing to Washington in Game 5 of the finals. Two of their best three-point shooters in 2019, Courtney Williams and Shekinna Stricklen, are in Atlanta. All-Star center Jonquel Jones — who led the league in rebounding and was 12th in scoring — is sitting the season out because of health considerations. But the Sun did add veteran stretch-four forward DeWanna Bonner in a sign-and-trade with Phoenix. Bonner led the league in free throws made (153) and was second in three-pointers made (52) while averaging 17.2 points per game.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD