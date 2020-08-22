LYNX gameday 3 p.m. vs. Atlanta • FSN Plus

Teams going in opposite directions converge in the bubble

Lynx update: The Lynx have won three straight and eight of their past 10, improving to 9-3. All three wins in the streak have come without All-Star center Sylvia Fowles, who remains out with a right calf strain. Minnesota is shooting 42.7% on three-pointers in its past eight games, making 70 of 164. It is the most threes made in any eight-game stretch in team history. F Napheesa Collier is coming off a 20-point, nine-rebound, six-assist, four-steal game Friday against Phoenix. She is the second player in franchise history (Maya Moore, 2012) to have a stat line with at least 20, nine, six and four. Rookie G Crystal Dangerfield has scored in double figures in 10 games, including the past nine. She is averaging 16.6 points and 3.6 assists in 10 starts. F/C Damiris Dantas had a season-high 19 points Friday. F/G Bridget Carleton made all four of her three-pointers while scoring 14 points Friday.

Dream update: Atlanta has lost 10 straight games. But Friday the Dream took Los Angeles to double overtime before losing 93-85. Rookie G Chennedy Carter was making a strong bid for rookie of the year honors — averaging 17.0 points per game and hitting 42% of her three-pointers — before injuring an ankle Aug. 10. She has missed the past five games. She is listed as questionable. Should she play, the game would become a head-to-head showcase between Carter and Dangerfield, two top ROY candidates. Atlanta is also led by the backcourt of Betnijah Laney (16.8 points, 4.1 assists) and Courtney Williams (13.4, 6.8 rebounds). F Glory Johnson came off the bench Friday to score 23 points on 10-for-16 shooting.

Kent Youngblood