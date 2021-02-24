6 p.m. vs Nebraska • Williams Arena • BTN Plus, 96.7-FM

Healthy Huskers playing better of late

Gophers update: The Gophers (7-11, 6-10 Big Ten) are coming off a difficult road trip that included one-sided losses at Rutgers and Maryland. The Gophers should have G Sara Scalia back after she missed the Maryland game with a non-COVID-related sore throat. She was one of only two players in double figures against Rutgers. But the Gophers likely will be without G Jasmine Powell, who sprained her ankle late in the first half at Maryland. If she can't play, freshman Alexia Smith would play point guard. F Kadi Sissoko had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists vs. Maryland, the only Gophers player in double figures.

Nebraska update: The Cornhuskers (11-9, 9-8) are healthier than when the Gophers beat them in Lincoln on Jan. 19, and have won two in a row, including an upset of then-24th-ranked Northwestern. Nebraska has four victories over ranked teams this season. One big reason is 6-2 forward Isabelle Bourne — who was injured in Nebraska's loss to the Gophers — who has averaged 21.5 points and 14 rebounds the past two games. G Sam Haiby leads the Huskers in scoring (16.9). She had 25 points against the Gophers last month.

Note: The game is not on TV. It is available on the BTN Plus subscription streaming service.

Kent Youngblood