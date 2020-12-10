7 p.m. vs. UMKC • Williams Arena • FS1 • (100.3 FM)

Johnson's ankle injury will test team's depth

Preview: The Gophers (5-0) were in control in overtime during Tuesday's 85-80 victory against Boston College when senior forward Brandon Johnson landed awkwardly going for a rebound. The excitement over the comeback win after trailing by 15 points in the second half was bittersweet when Johnson needed assistance off the court because of a left ankle injury. Since getting the starting nod in the second game this season, the Western Michigan transfer was showing improvement after missing three weeks in the fall because of an ankle sprain (15 points against Loyola Marymount). Johnson's status for Thursday's game against Missouri-Kansas City is uncertain. That could put Eric Curry back into the starting lineup after he started the first two games. The Kangaroos (2-2) had their last game canceled when South Dakota had a player show COVID-19 symptoms. They opened the season with back-to-back wins scoring 100 points, which included setting a program-record in a 138-97 win over Division III Greenville University (Ill.).

Players to watch: In the season opener Nov. 25, Curry played his first game for the Gophers since the 2018-19 season after recovering from his second major knee injury. The 6-9 redshirt senior had just two points in six minutes Tuesday against Boston College. But his role could increase Thursday if Johnson is limited or sidelined. UMKC's Brandon McKissic (15.3 points per game) and Josiah Allick (14.5) lead five players averaging in double figures. McKissic had 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting in a 62-58 loss against Kansas State on Nov. 30.

Numbers: The Gophers' three-point shooting is on pace to be the worst in program history, ranking 14th in the Big Ten and 229th nationally at 28.3% this season. They shot 33.7% last season.

Marcus Fuller