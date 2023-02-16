More from Star Tribune
Gophers beat Nebraska on last-second three pointer
Isabelle Gradwell had the winning basket in the game at Williams Arena.
High Schools
Rosemount tops Cretin-Derham Hall in second overtime of girls hockey section final
The Irish landed a spot at state on Sophie Stramel's goal 38 seconds into the period.
St. Paul
Three arrested after crashing into bar in downtown St. Paul
The Jeep crashed into the Ox Cart Ale House following a chase.
Gophers
Gradwell's last-second three seals U women's basketball victory over Nebraska
Nebraska stormed back to tie the game on a four-point play with 46 seconds left before Gophers wing Isabelle Gradwell drained a three to win it, ending a six-game losing streak.
Wild
Addison a healthy scratch for Wild despite power-play prowess
Coach Dean Evason said that Calen Addison, a valuable member of the Wild's power play, "knows that there's some things he has to correct in his game."