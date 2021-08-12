Game Fair at a glance
Location: Armstrong Ranch, 8404 161stAve. NW, Ramsey
Times, days: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Aug. 20, 21, 22
Admission: Adults, $14. Seniors 62 and over, $12. Veterans with ID, $10. Active military with ID: free. Kids 6-14, $5. Kids 5 and under, free.
More information: Website: gamefair.com; Phone: (763) 427-0944
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Access Vikings
Five observations from Vikings camp: Mond still getting back to normal after COVID
Coach Mike Zimmer said the rookie QB still needs to speed up his process on the field.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Darrisaw has second surgery on groin injury
First-round pick Christian Darrisaw visited a specialist in Philadelphia this week for his second surgery of the year on a groin injury that's bothered the left tackle since before the draft.
Sports
Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4
Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Sports
Hunters beset by ongoing ammo shortage, price hikes
It's a boon for manufacturers, but not so for retailers and customers.
Sports
Gonzales throws 2-hitter, Mariners beat Rangers 3-1
Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday.