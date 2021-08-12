Game Fair at a glance

Location: Armstrong Ranch, 8404 161stAve. NW, Ramsey

Times, days: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Aug. 20, 21, 22

Admission: Adults, $14. Seniors 62 and over, $12. Veterans with ID, $10. Active military with ID: free. Kids 6-14, $5. Kids 5 and under, free.

More information: Website: gamefair.com; Phone: (763) 427-0944