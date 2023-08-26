More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Gallery: Vikings lose to Cardinals in final preseason game
The Vikings are 0-6 in the preseason under Kevin O'Connell after an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Sports
QBs Josh Allen, Kyle Allen spark Bills to 24-21 win over Bears in preseason finale
Quarterback Josh Allen warmed up for the regular season by leading a scoring drive and the Buffalo Bills finished the preseason with a 24-21 win Saturday over the Chicago Bears.
Sports
David Blough rallies the Cardinals to a 18-17 victory over Vikings in the preseason finale
David Blough had a touchdown pass and a rushing score in a second-half rally by the Arizona Cardinals to beat the Minnesota Vikings 18-17 in their final preseason game on Saturday.
Sports
Deshaun Watson leads the Browns to a pair of TDs in a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs
Deshaun Watson led Cleveland on back-to-back touchdown drives, capping one with a toss to tight end David Njoku, before the Kansas City Chiefs' backups overcame two pick-6s from their quarterbacks and rallied for a 33-32 victory over the Browns on Saturday in the exhibition finale for both teams.
Sports
Lyles, Richardson anchor US sweep of relays at world championships
Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. to back-to-back victories in the 4x100 Saturday, giving the Americans a sweep of the short relays at the world championships for the first time since 2007.