Gallery: Vernice Hall's funeral

Vernice Hall was never expected her to survive the bullet that ripped through her brain in 2007, when she was just 12 years old. But, to everyone's surprise, Hall regained consciousness and lived another 17 years. Hall died at home on Feb. 16, seemingly from complications of pneumonia (autopsy still pending). Her family grieved for her at her funeral at Shiloh Temple on Feb 27, 2024.