More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis An errant bullet nearly killed her 17 years ago. But Vernice Hall was determined to live.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune