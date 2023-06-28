More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Lynx beat Storm 104-93
The Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 at Target Center on Tuesday. Minnesota's Napheesa Collier led all scorers with 33 points.
Magician Brodini entertains kids in Edina
Brodini the award-winning master magician entertains kids at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the Great Lakes Region
The Twin Cities, Milwaukee and Chicago suffered from low air quality due to wildfires in Canada.
University of Minnesota scientists attempt to eradicate buckthorn with fungus
Researchers extracted the orange "crown rust" fungus from buckthorn to use it against the invasive plant.
CAIR-MN and families of five women killed in a recent vehicular crash speak about their loved ones
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) and the families of five women killed in a recent vehicular crash speak about their loved ones and discuss calling for an independent investigation of the deadly incident.