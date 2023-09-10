More from Star Tribune
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.
Gophers
Gophers stick to the ground, grind out 25-6 victory over Eastern Michigan
A clock-draining running attack and a stingy defense helped the Gophers pull away Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium. True freshman Darius Taylor rushed 33 times for 193 yards and a touchdown.
Gallery: Gophers defeat Eastern Michigan 25-6
The 1-0 Minnesota Gophers faced off against Eastern Michigan at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday.
Loons
Fragapane's extra-time goal gives Loons a draw with Revolution
Trailing all night after New England star Carles Gil scored a 38th-minute goal, the Loons pushed everyone forward – including their keeper – and pulled out the one point.
Gophers
Gophers LB Lindenberg, RB Williams out vs. EMU
Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell also was listed as questionable in the Big Ten's availability report