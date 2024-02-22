More from Star Tribune
Photos: Jon Batiste makes Minneapolis debut at First Avenue
Jon Batiste brought his Uneasy Tour to First Avenue for a sold-out show Thursday, February 22, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers beat Ohio State 88-79
University of Minnesota men's basketball played Ohio State at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
Photography
Gallery: Foley Mansion
After a fire destroyed St. Cloud's Foley Mansion 22 years ago, the iconic 1889 residence has risen from the ashes and is ready for its close-up as a first-time-ever event space.
Photography
Minnesota girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals
Andover and Hill-Murray were winners of the first two quarterfinals.
Photography
Burnsville first responders mourned
A processional for officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, who were killed on Sunday in a shooting in Burnsville along with paramedic/firefighter Adam Finseth, was held between the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and the funeral home in Jordan. A vigil for the fallen first responders was also held in the evening outside the Burnsville Police Station.