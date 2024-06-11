Photos: Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell honored at funeral services

The memorial service program lists those eulogizing Mitchell as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officer and friend Luke Weatherspoon and friend Chris Dunker. Mitchell's aunt Denise Raper is reading scripture, and the Rev. Mike Emmert is handling the opening and closing prayers.

A brief obituary included, "Jamal looked at life as an opportunity to make a difference in others' lives. He was a proud Minneapolis police officer. He was a devoted father and enjoyed sharing his love for basketball with others."

Click here to read more about the life of officer Jamal Mitchell.