State Fair
Granny's Apples and A to Z Creamery join forces for Minnesota State Fair collaboration
The 37-year-old apple stand tapped the Instagram-viral ice cream maker to make apple crisp ice cream.
St. Paul
Officials ID man shot to death this week on Raspberry Island in St. Paul
Officers found a "chaotic scene" and the man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Detroit Tigers defeat Twins 8-7
Despite a three-run ninth inning, the Twins couldn't overcome the point deficit
St. Paul
After burn pits in Iraq nearly killed him, Minnesota Army pilot gets his wish to return to active duty
Capt. Rafael Barbosa, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran in St. Paul, will return to active duty.
Vikings
Vikings rookie Addison in concussion protocol, will miss preseason game
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison missed the first of two joint practices between the Vikings and the Titans on Wednesday after experiencing light concussion symptoms earlier in the week.