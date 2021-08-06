Gable Steveson, the Gophers wrestling standout from Apple Valley, won the heavyweight freestyle gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Friday morning, capping a furious comeback against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili with two takedowns in the final 10 seconds of the match, including the winner with two-tenths of a second to go. Here's the breakdown of the comeback:

* Steveson leads 4-0 after the first three-minute period. With 1:18 left in the second, Petriashvili takes Steveson down, cutting the lead to 5-4, then rolls Steveson twice to expose the American's back to the mat, gaining two points for each exposure. That gives him an 8-5 lead.

* With 24 seconds left, Petriashvili takes a single-leg shot on Steveson, draining 11 seconds from the clock and leaving Steveson only 13 seconds with which to work.

* When action resumes, Steveson quickly spins around Petriashvili for a takedown, trimming the Georgian's lead to 8-7 with 10 seconds to go. Steveson cuts Petriashvili loose, returning action to the center of the mat with 6.5 seconds left.

* It's do-or-die time, and Steveson fakes a single-leg shot, then snaps Petriashvili's head down, causing him to wrestle with one knee on the mat and slowing his ability to move quickly. That produces the opening for Steveson to spin around Petriashvili, getting the decisive two points on a takedown with 0.2 seconds left for a 9-8 lead. Here's a look at the move.

* Steveson signals "two'' to the scorer's table just as the referee awards the points. The Georgian's corner asks for a video review, but the takedown is upheld and Steveson is awarded a point for the unsuccessful review, setting the final score at 10-8.

Complete Tokyo coverage on our Olympics page