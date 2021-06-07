Intro: Guest host Christina Long talks Olympics, as Minnesota's own gold medalist Suni Lee and gymnastics teammate Grace McCallum returned home Thursday to a welcoming committee of adoring fans. Lee became the newest American gymnast to be a household name, especially after her square-tip acrylic nails, which were designed locally, went viral after her big win. Plenty of other Minnesotans have continued to compete in Tokyo, including Gopher wrestling star Gable Steveson. The Apple Valley native won gold in heavyweight wrestling early Friday morning as he knocked off the three-time champion from Georgia. USA women's basketball, which features Lynx stars Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, will play for the gold Saturday night.

9:00 Lynx guard Kayla McBride, known as "McBuckets" to fans, joins the show to talk everything from baking to basketball. McBride and the Lynx are in the midst of the WNBA's month-long Olympic break but will return to play Aug. 15. Minnesota entered the break on a seven-game win streak and will look to continue its upward trend in the second half of the season.

