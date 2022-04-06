Good afternoon from TD Garden in Boston, home of the 2022 NCAA men's Frozen Four. Today is media day leading up to Thursday's semifinals between Denver and Michigan (4 p.m. Central) and the Gophers and Minnesota State Mankato (7:30 p.m.). All four teams will practice and hold news conferences today, beginning with Denver at 11:15 a.m., Michigan at 12:30 p.m., Minnesota State at 1:45 and the Gophers at 3 p.m. I'll be posting highlights after each news conference on this blog.

There's already been some news this morning with Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings being named the winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as National Coach of the Year by the American Hockey Coaches Association. It's the second consecutive year and third time overall that Hastings has won the award. Minnesota State enters the Frozen Four with a 37-5 record after winning the CCHA regular-season and tournament titles. Hastings is only the fourth coach to win the award three times, joining Len Ceglarski (Boston College and Clarkson), Charlie Holt (New Hampshire) and Jack Parker (Boston University).

In his 10 years at Minnesota State, Hastings has compiled a 273-94-24 record for a nation's-best .727 winning percentage. His teams have won the MacNaughton Cup as regular-season champions of the CCHA or WCHA in seven of the past eight years.

The other finalists for the award were the other three Frozen Four coaches: The Gophers' Bob Motzko, Michigan's Mel Pearson and Denver's David Carle. Also in the mix were North Dakota's Brad Berry, Northeastern's Jerry Keefe, American International's Eric Lang and Quinnipiac's Rand Pecknold.

Denver preps for Michigan

Coach David Carle has the nation's highest-scoring team at 4.3 goals per game, and the Pioneers will play a Michigan team that ranks third at 4.0 per game.

"Looking forward to getting after it tomorrow,'' Carle said. "Looking forward to what I assume will be an entertaining game against Michigan.''

When asked if the Pioneers planned to get in a track meet with the Wolverines or slow the pace, Carle joked, "We're going to go for 9-8.''

The Pioneers certainly have players who can score, led by forward Bobby Brink of Minnetonka, who leads the nation in scoring with 56 points on 14 goals and 42 assists. The Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick finalist is joined by seven other teammates who have 30 or more points.

Brink sees Denver needing a solid defensive effort like it had in a 2-1 win over Minnesota Duluth in the Loveland Regional final.

"They're a skilled team that likes to produce offense,'' Brink said of the Wolverines. "To combat that, we have to be hard defensively and play within our structure. If we do that, I think we'll be successful.''

Brink's father, Andy, was a Gophers center from 1992-96, but Bobby expects him to have only one allegiance at the Frozen Four.

"My dad's all-Pioneers this weekend,'' Brink said.

"He better be,'' Carle responded.