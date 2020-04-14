Caroline Innerbichler in "Frozen." Photo by Deen van Meer.

Minnesotans eager to see Twin Cities actor Caroline Innerbichler in her first Broadway tour will have to cool their excitement.

The Minneapolis engagement of “Frozen,” the Disney musical in which Innerbichler plays princess Anna, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show was scheduled to run through nearly all of May at the Orpheum Theatre.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust, which presents Broadway in Minneapolis, is asking patrons to hold on to their tickets as it works “to secure new dates,” the trust posted on its website.

“Everybody at Disney is working really hard to make sure we can come back and share this beautiful show with you,” Innerbichler said in a Facebook post. “Until then, please be well, be safe, be kind to others.”

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” “Frozen” is adapted from the 2013 Disney animated film with music by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The North American tour kicked off in Schenectady, New York, last fall before playing Los Angeles. Engagements in Salt Lake City and Tulsa also have been put on ice because of the pandemic.

An Eagan native, Innerbichler made her professional theater debut in 2001 headlining “Pippi Longstocking” at the Children’s Theatre Company, where she performed in many shows. She also trotted the boards at the Guthrie Theater, where she was in performed in Francesca Zambello's “Little House on the Prairie” that went on the national tour.

Other credits include “The Little Mermaid” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and “Mamma Mia!” at the Ordway. Innerbichler was an ensemble member in the Guthrie’s "Guys and Dolls."

In “Frozen,” Innerbichler performs opposite Austin Colby (“Jersey Boys”), who plays love interest Hans, and Caroline Bowman (“Wicked”) as Anna’s big sister, Queen Elsa.

Broadway producers are hoping to open up theaters again in June, depending on progress in containing and mitigating the coronavirus. The national tours are likely to follow that lead.