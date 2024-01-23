Frontier Airlines this spring will add nonstop service to five new domestic destinations from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, doubling its operations in the Twin Cities market.

Starting in April, the budget carrier will fly to Dallas and Atlanta four times a week. Then in May, Frontier will begin daily service to Philadelphia, four times a week service to Cleveland and three weekly flights to Cincinnati.

The expansion doubles Frontier's small operation at MSP, bringing a bit more competition to an airport dominated by Atlanta-based Delta Airlines. Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines, which targets the same leisure travelers as Frontier, is MSP's second largest carrier.

"From across the Midwest and to the South, this announcement represents meaningful expansion for Frontier at MSP as part of our new focus on underserved and overpriced routes," said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines, in a statement. "We're thrilled to build upon our partnership with MSP by expanding our operation to offer even more 'Low Fares Done Right,' to those across the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area."

Frontier already offer existing nonstop service from MSP to Denver, Phoenix, Orlando, Fort Myers and Cancun. The new service brings Frontier's nonstop MSP routes to 10.



