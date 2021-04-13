Cosmo Bianco, Tattersall Distilling

The Cosmo Bianco is Tattersall's fifth entry in its ready-to-drink product line. The distillery's take on the Cosmopolitan has a base of organic vodka and is blended with Tattersall liqueurs, fresh juice and botanicals. With no artificial colors or ingredients, the cocktail is clear (hence the bianco). Serve Cosmo Bianco shaken over ice or chilled. It's available in three sizes — 750ml, 375ml and a 100ml cocktail shorty. Cost is $30 for a 750ml bottle.

They've been busy at Tattersall. The release of Voyageurs Five Grain Whiskey just happened, too. The limited-edition whiskey — just 120 cases were made — was created to celebrate the preservation of Voyageurs National Park's dark skies. It's available in 750ml bottles ($50) at select retailers, or 375ml bottles ($30) at Tattersall's northeast Minneapolis cocktail room. Proceeds benefit the Voyageurs Conservancy, which works to preserve the park's lands, waters and dark skies.

Boon Bluberry-Basil Kombucha is the first gluten-free offering by Indeed Brewing.

Boon kombucha, Indeed Brewing

Indeed Brewing Co. in Minneapolis released its Boon Hard Kombucha in taprooms back in January, but its popularity led them to start distributing it in 16-ounce cans this month. The first flavor out of the gate is blueberry basil, with a grapefruit hibiscus in the works. (It's also the brewery's first gluten-free alcohol offering.)

With an 8.2% ABV, the tasting notes call Boon "refreshingly tart, spritzy, blueberry basil, kombucha funk." It's on tap in Indeed's Minneapolis taproom and available in 25.4-ounce crowlers to go. Find four-packs in metro-area liquor stores.

Modist Brewing Company’s Day of Another Dream West Coast-style IPA.

Day of Another Dream, Modist Brewing

The creative team behind Modist Brewing Co. has two new releases. Day of Another Dream, a West Coast IPA version of its Dreamyard New England IPA, has the same citrus and tropical fruit hop character of the original.

Also rolling out: Double Raspberry Endlayer. It's a fruited gose brewed with malted wheat, pilsner malt and sea salt, then conditioned with more than 4,000 pounds of raspberries.

Both are available in stores and in Modist's Minneapolis taproom.

Peace Coffee has a new blend out just in time for spring.

Pollinator, Peace Coffee

Fair trade, organic coffee roaster Peace Coffee wants to perk up your spring with its new seasonal blend, Pollinator. The light roast, featuring natural-processed coffee from Ethiopia, is described as a "bright and sweet coffee that offers a welcome change from the long winter, with notes of raspberry, black currant and brown sugar," said head roaster Jessica Yockey. Find it online at peacecoffee.com, at Twin Cities co-ops, Lunds & Byerlys and Kowalski's. Cost is $12 for 5 ounces.