A Fridley man who remains at large was charged Friday with shooting another man outside a downtown Minneapolis restaurant last weekend.

The suspect, Shirell Watkins Jr., 24, was charged through a warrant complaint with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Last Sunday night's shooting outside the Breakfast Bar of Minnesota had dozens of nearby concertgoers running for cover as they exited a sold-out show at Fine Line Music Cafe, across North 1st Ave.

Minneapolis police responding to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. found a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the victim to HCMC.

Bullet casings littered the sidewalk outside the restaurant's fence.

The man was reported to be in critical condition but likely to survive. He was shot twice in the chest and grazed by a shot to the leg.

Surveillance video shows a man, believed to be Watkins, in the tent-covered patio area of the restaurant, before the shooting victim and another man approach Watkins. The shooting victim and the other man begin punching Watkins, before security guards push the group fighting outside.

Other cameras on First Avenue showed three people running out of the bar, with two heading south and one man running across the street, the charges state.

Emergency dispatch audio on Sunday indicated that the shooter was standing on the Breakfast Bar patio when he fired toward the street, striking the victim twice in the chest and abdomen, before fleeing.

Watkins' whereabouts are currently unknown, the charges say.