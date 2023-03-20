A gunman unloaded a flurry of rounds from the patio of a busy downtown Minneapolis bar Sunday night, seriously wounding one man and sending dozens of nearby concertgoers running for cover as they exited a sold-out show across the street.

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting outside the Breakfast Bar of MN, at 319 N. 1st Av., just before 9:30 p.m., where they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the road. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center. He remains hospitalized, but his current condition is unknown.

The incident occurred directly across the street from Fine Line Music Cafe, still packed with a crowd of teenage patrons from a indie music show by Maya Hawke, the 24-year-old actress from the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things."

Gunfire erupted roughly 10 minutes after the all-ages show ended and fans still jammed the sidewalk waiting for rides. Pam Kroyer, of Minneapolis, heard a burst of six shots and screamed for her 11-year-old daughter, who'd wandered up 1st Avenue to flag down a motorist she mistook for her father.

The girl sprinted back to Kroyer, who grabbed her by the shoulder and sought shelter behind an SUV in a nearby parking lot. They watched the chaotic scene unfold as witnesses raced out of the Breakfast Bar to call for aid. Neither of them ever saw the shooter, just the unresponsive victim.

"It didn't seem random," said Kroyer, noting that the experience shook up her preteen. "There were a lot of tears. She told us it went from the best night of her life to the worst night of her life."

A Star Tribune reporter was inside Fine Line waiting to buy concert merchandise with a friend when she heard around seven pops ring out from the street. Venue staff yelled for employees to lock the door and urged patrons to get on the ground. The crowd remained huddled on the floor for roughly 10 minutes before staff advised them it was safe to go home.

Emergency dispatch audio indicated that the shooter was standing on the Breakfast Bar patio when he fired toward the street, striking the male victim twice in the chest and abdomen, before fleeing on foot.

A Minneapolis police spokesman declined to confirm those details, citing an active investigation. However, two sources with knowledge told the Star Tribune that investigators believe the suspected gunman fired from the business, shortly after entering.

Bullet casings littered the sidewalk outside its fence.

Darryl Lindsey, who co-owns the Breakfast Bar with former NFL player Marcus Williams, declined to comment when reached by phone. The restaurant is known as a popular weekend brunch spot and hookah bar, which doubles as a nightclub.

Management vowed to tighten security at the establishment in 2020, after an employee was shot and wounded during an altercation with a customer.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the latest shooting.