GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Rudy Gobert, Wolves
The center has never looked better in a Wovles uniform with 25 points and 21 rebounds, his ninth career game with 20 or more in each category.
By the numbers
0 Times the Clippers led; they trailed by as many as 25 points.
20 Turnovers for the Wolves.
67 Combined shooting percentage for Gobert (11-for-15) and D'Angelo Russell (7-for-12).
