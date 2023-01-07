Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Rudy Gobert, Wolves

The center has never looked better in a Wovles uniform with 25 points and 21 rebounds, his ninth career game with 20 or more in each category.

By the numbers

0 Times the Clippers led; they trailed by as many as 25 points.

20 Turnovers for the Wolves.

67 Combined shooting percentage for Gobert (11-for-15) and D'Angelo Russell (7-for-12).