GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender made 29 saves before denying three more attempts in the shootout.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored the decisive shootout goal after setting up the Wild's lone goal in regulation.

3. Jake Oettinger, Stars: The goalie picked up 31 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power play goal by the Wild in two tries.

18 Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild after they went 4-for-4 vs. Dallas.

89 Saves by Gustavsson during his recent 2-0-1 run.