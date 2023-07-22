IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Kirilloff, Twins
in his past six games, Kirilloff has 13 RBI in the past week. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the seventh.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Homers Kirilloff has pulled to right field this season, which he did in the first inning.
114.3 The exit velocity in miles per hour on Byron Buxton's first-inning homer, the third hardest-hit ball in his career.
22 Times Edouard Julien has reached base in his past 34 plate appearances. He had a single and two walks Friday.
