IMPACT PLAYER: Yasmani Grandal, Chicago
The catcher 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, including a solo homer, and he also threw out Billy Hamilton trying to steal third base.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 RBI for Nick Gordon in his past three games after he drove in all three Twins runs.
9 Games Grandal went without an RBI until his two Friday.
Giants rout Phillies 13-1, snap seven-game losing streak
Joc Pederson homered and drove in five runs, Alex Cobb struck out seven in seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 on Friday night.
TCU cruises by Colorado 38-13 to kick off Sonny Dykes era
Derius Davis scored on a 60-yard punt return and a 27-yard reverse to help TCU open the Sonny Dykes era with a 38-13 win over Colorado on Friday night.
Sky to visit Sun Sunday
Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)
Seattle Storm to face the Las Vegas Aces Sunday
Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)
McCullers sharp again, pitches into 6th as Astros top Angels
Lance McCullers Jr. continued to impress in his return from a forearm flexor strain, pitching into the sixth inning as the Houston Astros finished off a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.