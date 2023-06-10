IMPACT PLAYER: Michael A. Taylor, Twins
The center fielder and No. 9 hitter drove in all of his team's runs, with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the 10th. He is 6-for-12 with two homers and four RBI in his past five games.
BY THE NUMBERS
38 Pitches thrown by Twins closer Jhoan Duran over two innings for the victory.
3 Hits given up by the Twins bullpen over five innings in relief of Sonny Gray.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins come through in 10th inning, break losing streak on sac fly
Michael A. Taylor and Jhoan Duran made sure the Twins' five-game losing streak ended Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers' Wilkinson finishes fifth in steeplechase at NCAA outdoor meet
He was named a first-team All-America for the second year in a row.
Sports
Florida wins closing relay for second straight NCAA men's track and field title
Florida closed with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay Friday night to overtake Arkansas for its second straight NCAA men's outdoor track and field championship and fourth in seven seasons.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Hoerner backs Stroman in 5th straight winning start, Cubs top Giants 3-2
Pinch-hitter Nico Hoerner hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh to back Marcus Stroman's fifth straight winning start and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.