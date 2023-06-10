IMPACT PLAYER: Michael A. Taylor, Twins

The center fielder and No. 9 hitter drove in all of his team's runs, with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a sacrifice fly in the 10th. He is 6-for-12 with two homers and four RBI in his past five games.

BY THE NUMBERS

38 Pitches thrown by Twins closer Jhoan Duran over two innings for the victory.

3 Hits given up by the Twins bullpen over five innings in relief of Sonny Gray.