IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Garlick, Twins
The left fielder was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI as the Twins ended Toronto's eight-game winning streak.
BY THE NUMBERS
49 Leadoff home runs in George Springer's career, ranking fourth all time.
6 Hitless innings of relief from five Twins pitchers.
2 Multihomer games in Garlick's four-year MLB career; both have come this season.
More From Sports
Sports
No. 1 Vols, other top seeds win NCAA regional openers easily
The top seeds that played their NCAA baseball regional openers Friday went unbeaten, and most won easily.
Sports
Yanks' Cole loses perfect game night after Taillon's bid
Gerrit Cole delivered the sort of gem Yankees fans dreamed on when he signed a $324 million deal. Aaron Judge led an offensive barrage in a ballpark packed for his bobblehead night. Manny Bañuelos finally pitched in pinstripes, living out a teenage dream that famously escaped him.
Twins
Down to last out, Saints rally, beat Iowa 8-7 in 10 innings
Roy Morales hit a tying RBI double to drive in Alex Kirilloff with two out in the ninth inning.
Sports
Rangers beat Lightning 3-2 in Game 2 for 2-0 series lead
Mika Zibanejad scored in the third period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Sports
Musgrove carries no-hitter into 8th, Padres rip Brewers 7-0
Joe Musgrove held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings and outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes as the San Diego Padres snapped a four-game skid with a 7-0 victory over the Brewers on Friday night.