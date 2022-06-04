IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Garlick, Twins

The left fielder was 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three RBI as the Twins ended Toronto's eight-game winning streak.

BY THE NUMBERS

49 Leadoff home runs in George Springer's career, ranking fourth all time.

6 Hitless innings of relief from five Twins pitchers.

2 Multihomer games in Garlick's four-year MLB career; both have come this season.