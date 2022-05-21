IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Miranda, Twins
Ended an 0-for-20 skid by starting a rally with a single, then doubled home two insurance runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Strikeouts by Devin Smeltzer, the fifth Twins starting pitcher in a decade to win a game without a K.
27 First-inning runs by the Twins in 2022, second-most in the AL behind the Angels.
31 Career home runs vs. Twins by Carlos Santana, second among active players behind Miguel Cabrera (46).
ON DECK
Joe Ryan matches up against Brad Keller in the second game of the series.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Gameday preview: Lynx at Dallas, seeking a second win
After a narrow loss in Las Vegas, Dallas is the Lynx's final stop on a three-game road trip.
Sports
Smeltzer backed by Garlick, Miranda as Twins beat Royals 6-4
Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each drove in two runs, leading Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Friday night.
Sports
Smith, Raanta, Hurricanes top Rangers for 2-0 series lead
Brendan Smith had gone nine years since last finding the back of the net in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Sports
Story hits slam to lead Red Sox past Mariners 7-3
Trevor Story hit a grand slam over the Green Monster — and into the hands of a former Red Sox player — a night after hitting three homers over Fenway Park's fabled left field wall, leading Boston to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
Sports
Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals
Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.