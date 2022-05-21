IMPACT PLAYER: Jose Miranda, Twins

Ended an 0-for-20 skid by starting a rally with a single, then doubled home two insurance runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Strikeouts by Devin Smeltzer, the fifth Twins starting pitcher in a decade to win a game without a K.

27 First-inning runs by the Twins in 2022, second-most in the AL behind the Angels.

31 Career home runs vs. Twins by Carlos Santana, second among active players behind Miguel Cabrera (46).

ON DECK

Joe Ryan matches up against Brad Keller in the second game of the series.