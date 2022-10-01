IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
Closes his rookie season with six shutout innings, his fourth scoreless start in his last seven.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Hits by Jermaine Palacios, snapping a streak of 34 consecutive hitless at-bats, fourth-longest ever by a Twins position player.
21 Home runs by Carlos Correa as a shortstop (he has one more as DH), two short of Roy Smalley Jr.'s 1979 team record.
13 Victories by Ryan this season, most by any AL rookie since Rays' Ryan Yarbrough had 16 in 2018.
The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
