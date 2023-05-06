IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins

Seven shutout innings produced a victory on a night where his teammates managed only three hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Consecutive games with a Twins home run, a new franchise record.

15 Home runs by Max Kepler at Progressive Field, fifth-most by any visiting player.

0.98 ERA after three starts by Ober, who started the season at Class AAA St. Paul.