IMPACT PLAYER: Bailey Ober, Twins
Seven shutout innings produced a victory on a night where his teammates managed only three hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Consecutive games with a Twins home run, a new franchise record.
15 Home runs by Max Kepler at Progressive Field, fifth-most by any visiting player.
0.98 ERA after three starts by Ober, who started the season at Class AAA St. Paul.
Rooker, Laureano go back-to-back as A's outslug Royals 12-8
Brent Rooker and Ramón Laureano hit back-to-back homers, Ryan Noda drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics outslugged the Kansas City Royals 12-8 on Friday night in a matchup between the bottom two teams in baseball.
Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly
A spectator was taken to a trauma center after falling over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball in the first inning of Boston's game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals
Merrill Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.
Greene, Báez spark Tigers to 5-4 win over slumping Cardinals
Riley Greene hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Javier Báez added a two-run homer, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the reeling St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
Kepler's blast backs up Ober's strong pitching in Twins victory
Minnesota managed only three hits all night in Cleveland, but got a big one from Max Kepler. It was the first time since 2019 that the Twins won a game with so little offense. It helped that Bailey Ober pitched seven scoreless innings.