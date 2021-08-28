GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Andrew Albers, Twins
The veteran made his first major-league start since 2017 and threw 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, which included getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
BY THE NUMBERS
110.8 The exit velocity of Josh Donaldson's line-drive home run in the first inning, a 376-foot blast that gave the Twins a 2-0 lead
8 Times the Brewers have been shut out this season. The last time was July 9.
2 Brewers who advanced into scoring position, both in the fourth inning when Milwaukee had the bases loaded.
UP NEXT
Lefty Charlie Barnes takes the mound looking for his first win as a Twin against Brewers righthander Adrian Houser.
Chris Hine
