IMPACT PLAYER

Jordan Luplow, Diamondbacks

The Arizona outfielder, batting only .169 for the season, belted a pair of home runs to stake the D-Backs to an early lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Balls hit Friday with an exit velocity of more than 106 mph — four of them by Byron Buxton

7 Runs allowed by Devin Smeltzer (one unearned), the first time in his seven 2022 starts he had allowed more than three.

19 Home runs hit by Buxton this season, second behind Aaron Judge for the major-league lead