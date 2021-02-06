Game recap
impact player
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves: The guard scored 21 points and made the game-winning three-pointer with 3.7 seconds left.
By the numbers
0-for-6 The Wolves' three-point shooting by players who weren't Russell or Malik Beasley.
3 Starters missing for Oklahoma City.
8 Players available for the Thunder.
8-for-9 The Thunder's shooting run at the end of the first half, for a 55-51 halftime lead.
8 Points by the Thunder before the Wolves ever scored.
10 Points by Beasley in the first quarter.
-18 Beasley's plus-minus, worst on the team even though he led the Wolves in scoring.
