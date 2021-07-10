GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
Had two of his team's four hits, the second a two-run triple.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Hits in the first four innings for the Twins in each of the past two games vs. Detroit, but they won both games.
12 Home runs for Detroit's Robbie Grossman, already a career high.
ON DECK
Bailey Ober goes for back-to-back victories for the Twins.
