GAME 53 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

Veteran soft-tosser held the Twins without a run or an extra-base hit, only the second time this year that’s been true.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive losses in Wrigley Field by the Twins, a streak that dates to June 13, 2009.

10 Strikeouts recorded by Hendricks, a season high and only the fifth time he’s reached double figures.

95 Pitches thrown by Twins starter Rich Hill, the most he’s thrown in a game since June 14, 2019.

ON DECK

Cubs starter Alec Mills will follow up last Sunday’s no-hitter by facing the Twins and Michael Pineda

Phil Miller