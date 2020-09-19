GAME 53 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
Veteran soft-tosser held the Twins without a run or an extra-base hit, only the second time this year that’s been true.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive losses in Wrigley Field by the Twins, a streak that dates to June 13, 2009.
10 Strikeouts recorded by Hendricks, a season high and only the fifth time he’s reached double figures.
95 Pitches thrown by Twins starter Rich Hill, the most he’s thrown in a game since June 14, 2019.
ON DECK
Cubs starter Alec Mills will follow up last Sunday’s no-hitter by facing the Twins and Michael Pineda
Phil Miller
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
'I deserved it': Djokovic gets obscenity warning in SF win
Novak Djokovic knows it isn't model behavior when he loses his cool on the tennis court.
Vikings
The Latest: Cowboys recover onside kick, beat Falcons 40-39
The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):___4:44Greg Zuerlein did not use a tee on an onside kick Dallas recovered and made…
Vikings
Taylor makes hefty workload pay off as Colts beat Vikings
Jonathan Taylor looked right at home in his first NFL start.
Vikings
Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and the Pittsburgh Steelers fended off a spirited comeback by the Denver Broncos 26-21 on Sunday.
Twins
Means strikes out 12; Orioles halt Rays' surge with 2-1 win
Denied a five-game sweep and a chance to lengthen their lead in the AL East, the Tampa Bay Rays took consolation in receiving another fine performance from a member of their impressive rotation.