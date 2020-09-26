GAME 58 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER Mike Moustakas, Reds

The former Royals' first baseman's first home run gave Cincinnati the lead, and his second one helped put the game out of reach.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Home runs given up by Jose Berrios, the first time this season he's allowed more than one.

7 Batters faced by Edwar Colina in his MLB debut, the first six of whom reached base via a hit or walk.

3 Two-homer games in Target Field by Mike Moustakas, tying him for the most ever by a visiting player.