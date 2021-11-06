Jarrett Bennett ran for his fourth touchdown with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in regulation to give St. Michael-Albertville a 38-35 victory over visiting Centennial in the second round of the Class 6A football state tournament.

Bennett ran for two touchdowns and Riley Purcell kicked a field goal to help the Knights score 17 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 31-28 lead.

Lance Nielsen Jr. scored his second touchdown of the game with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a 35-31 lead.

In other Class 6A second-round games:

Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10: Noah Ekness scored his second touchdown of the game with 9:21 left to give the Eagles their first and only lead over the visiting Panthers. Ekness scored late in the first quarter to tie the score at 7-7.

Shakopee 20, Blaine 13: The Sabers scored 14 consecutive points in the third quarter to pull away from the visiting Bengals. Ryan Schweiger kicked a field goal with 9:24 left to get the Bengals within a score, but they could not get the tying touchdown. Jadon Hellerud ran for two Sabers touchdowns.

Woodbury 20, Rosemount 3: The Royals scored 20 unanswered points to defeat the visiting Irish. Joey Gerlach ran for two touchdowns for the Royals.

Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 13: The Crimson scored 42 straight points to defeat the visiting Raptors. Jacob Kilzer threw for a touchdown and had two touchdowns to lead the Crimson, Tanner Albeck had a rushing and receiving touchdown and Derrick Jameson ran for two touchdowns. Tanner Zolnosky threw for two touchdowns for the Raptors.

Class 5A section finals

Section 2: Zander Dittbenner threw for three TDs to lead Mankato West past visiting Chaska 35-0. Mekhi Collins caught two touchdown passes for the Scarlets.

Section 3: Savion Hart ran for two TDs to lead St. Thomas Acaemy past Hastings 28-0.

Section 4: Charles Brandt threw for three touchdowns to lead the Zephyrs past visiting Tartan 44-6. William Arlandson ran for two touchdowns for the Zephyrs.

Section 6: Owen Kanzler ran for three touchdowns to lead Rogers past visiting Park Center 55-12. The Royals' Eric Pearson ran for a touchdown and returned a blocked kick for a score. Marcus Freeman threw for two touchdowns for the Pirates.

Section 7: Caden Wheeler ran for four touchdowns to lead Andover past visiting Elk River 49-31. Connor Develice threw for two TDs and ran for another for the Huskies.