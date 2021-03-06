Wisconsin leapfrogged the Gophers in the Big Ten regular-season race by beating host Michigan State 4-0 on Friday. Tarek Baker got the eventual winner at 1 minute, 49 seconds of the opening period. Robbie Beydoun made 28 saves for the shutout.

Jack Gorniak, Cole Caufield and Ty Pelton-Byce scored the other goals for the Badgers (18-8-1, 16-6-1 Big Ten). They improved their conference winning percentage — which will determine the champion this season — to .717. Wisconsin is unbeaten (5-0-1) its past six games.

Drew DeRidder stopped 35 shots for the last-place Spartans (7-16-2, 5-15-2).

Notre Dame 5, Penn State 2:, Max Ellis' goal for the Irish (13-12-2, 10-10-2) early in the third broke a 2-all tie.

Arizona St. 5, Ohio State 0: The Sun Devils (7-16-3) took a 3-0 lead in the opening period and cruised past the host Buckeyes (7-18-1) in a nonconference game.

NCHC

No. 12 Omaha 3, No. 1 North Dakota 2 (OT): Taylor Ward scored 1:17 into the extra period for the visiting Mavericks (14-9-1 overall/NCHC). Jackson Keane and Jordan Kawaguchi scored for UND.

WCHA

No. 4 MSU Mankato 2, No. 19 Michigan Tech 1: Sam Norton and Nathan Smith scored first-period goals for the visiting Mavericks (17-3-1, 12-1 WCHA).

News Services