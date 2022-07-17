Retired judge Martha Holton Dimick has been endorsed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Member Latrisha Vetaw to succeed Mike Freeman as Hennepin County attorney.

Frey said Sunday that he had never endorsed a candidate for county attorney, "but the stakes are too high this year to sit on the sidelines. There is a strong field of candidates this year, and Martha Holton Dimick is far-and-away the best person to partner with Minneapolis to reduce violent crime and redress racial inequities."

If elected, Holton Dimick would be the first Black county attorney in Minnesota. Seven candidates are vying in the race to replace Freeman and two of them will advance to the general election following the August 9th primary.