Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday announced the members of a search committee to find the next police chief.

The committee will work with Public Sector Search and Consulting Inc., a California-based firm run by two former law enforcement officials and an attorney, to interview candidates and recommend finalists.

"We need to get this hire right, and this committee will bring an honest and intentional approach to making sure we do," Frey said in a news release. In a recent interview, he said committee members were selected based on recommendations from his staff. They tried to include people with diverse backgrounds and "different areas of expertise," Frey said,

His office expects the search to be completed by summer.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, who has held the job since the retirement of Medaria Arradondo earlier this year, has expressed interest in the permanent job. But she has faced criticism since a Minneapolis officer fatally shot 22-year-old Amir Locke during a search warrant operation for a St. Paul homicide case; there is no evidence Locke was tied to the killing. Some activists have called for Huffman's resignation or firing. Frey said he hasn't ruled her in or out.

"I look forward to joining community leaders and stakeholders dedicated to making Minneapolis a safer city for all," City Council President Andrea Jenkins, one of 11 named as members of the search committee, said in the release. "Our residents, our police force, and all who come to Minneapolis, deserve a police chief who will lead with integrity, vision, and compassion. I am committed to ensuring that becomes our reality."

The other members of the search committee are LaTrisha Vetaw, a new member of the City Council; Chanda Smith Baker, a leader of the Minneapolis Foundation; Karin Birkeland, a retired Minneapolis attorney; Tim Carter, CFO at Piper Sandler Cos.; Lisa Clemons, director of A Mother's Love Initiative; Susana De León, a Minneapolis attorney; Michael A. Goze, CEO of the American Indian Community Development Corp.; Greg Hestness, board chair of the Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team; Bishop Richard Howell Jr. of Shiloh Temple International Ministries; and Sara Jones, executive director of Great North Innocence Project.

Staff writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.