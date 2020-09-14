Four days after he made his brief debut, newly acquired French left-side defender Bakaye Dibassy made his first MLS start when Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath shuffled his lineup yet again to get rest for many of his starters.

Dibassy played all 90 minutes and swept away a shot on the goal line in the 75th minute that kept the game scoreless, at least for five more minutes.

Fellow defender Michael Boxall called Dibassy's first start "outstanding really" and said, "Once he finds his legs, he'll be an important player for us."

Dibassy entered Wednesday's 3-2 home victory in the 87th minute and played eight minutes for a team that finished with 10 players after right back Romain Metanire incurred a red card in the 82nd minute. Dibassy dropped back and saved a shot with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair right behind him two minutes after he entered the game.

He did get that chance. On Sunday, he started at left back while Heath gave iron man Chase Gasper a rest and went with a three-man back line that included Jose Aja in the middle and Boxall on the right side.

Carry on

Emmings

The Loons continued Sunday to play with what Heath calls "half a team" because of their many injuries.

Starters Ozzie Alonso (hamstring), Luis Amarilla (ankle), Ethan Finlay (knee) all are out for at least two or three more weeks. Backup keeper Greg Ranjitsingh (leg) and striker Aaron Schoenfeld (lower calf) weren't available either. Starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller (hip surgery, out for season) and veteran defender Ike Opara (undisclosed) remain out, too.

Heath also significantly juggled his lineup. Minnesota played without Metanire because of Wednesday's red card. He held back Gasper and attackers Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino and Robin Lod from the starting 11, giving them some rest during a busy schedule while calling upon such players as Jacori Hayes, James Musa, Marlon Hairston and Raheem Edwards.

Emergency situation

Loons homegrown 16-year-old Fred Emmings was designated Sunday's backup keeper because Ranjitsingh injured his leg in Wednesday's warmups. Heath said Friday the team has talked to MLS about calling up its pool goalkeeper or contemplating other options in the longer term.

Heath called Emmings' presence on Sunday's bench "great for him, but it's not ideal for somebody so young. We have great faith in what Fred is going to become, but might be a bit early to put him under that spotlight."

Decisions, decisions

After the game, Heath said he and the team had some important decisions to make after they returned home late Sunday night.

He said technical director Mark Watson has been working to loan young midfielder Thomas Chacon back to his former Danubio team in Uruguay so he can get game action. He said a decision will be made this week on possibly adding a backup goalkeeper — whether the MLS "pool" goalkeeper or another keeper — now that Ranjitsingh is injured.

Heath also said they might seek another striker option now that Mason Toye in the only healthy player at that position.

Etc.

Vito Mannone, the 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year for the Loons, signed with AS Monaco in Europe and was in uniform Sunday. Heath said his team never talked with Mannone's side about bringing him back to Minnesota to replace Miller. "I said we were going to wait and see what happened," Heath said.