Out shot, out played and hunkered down nearly all night, Minnesota United finally succumbed 1-0 on the road Sunday night to Sporting Kansas City winger Johnny Russell’s 80th-minute goal.

Until then, the Loons were outshot 21-4 overall and 7-0 on shots that reached goal on a night when they played without suspended Romain Metanire and significantly changed their lineup to get some players rest this condensed MLS season.

Russell finally scored for a Sporting team that came at the Loons in waves all night. This time, he ran down a long pass by teammate Graham Zusi over Minnesota United’s backline and directed a left-footed shot on the run past oncoming goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

A video review upheld the goal even though Loons defender Chase Gasper, among others, pleaded for an off-sides call in a game essentially tied for second place in the Western Conference before Sunday’s game.

The two teams ended this first six-game “Phase 1” that restarted MLS’ regular season the way each started it: By playing each other again after they had met in the Loons’ startling 2-1 comeback victory that started the “MLS is Back” tournament in Orlando back in July.

Sporting KC hadn’t won a game since a 2-1 victory of its own over the Loons on Aug. 21 at Allianz Field.

It was 0-2-2 since then and hadn’t won a home game since March 7, until Sunday’s xxx.

Sporting played Sunday without star forward Alan Pulido, one of six players missing for his team because of “undisclosed” injuries.

The Loons played without starting right back Romain Metanire, who was suspended for receiving a red card because of a sliding tackle late in Wednesday’s 3-2 home victory over FC Dallas

Heath also chose to significantly juggle his starting lineup once again because of a schedule in which his team will play starting Sunday its next three games away from Allianz Field.

Heath rested iron-man left back Chase Gasper and gave recently acquired French left-side defender Bakaye Dibassy his first MLS start. Heath also held back attackers Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod and Kevin Molino from the starting 11, changed the formation to a 3-5-2 or a 5-3-2 depending upon whether it was attacking or defending.

Instead, he called upon such reserves as Jacori Hayes, James Musa, Raheem Edwards and Marlon Hairston in an 11 that hunkered down and got outshot 15-1 in the first half, including 5-0 in shots on goal.

Loons starting second-year keeper St. Clair stood tall through it all, turning all five shots on goal away before halftime.

St. Clair’s biggest save might have been him coming well out of goal to challenge and deny SKC forward Khiry Shelton from 13 yards away in the 37th minute.

Five minutes later, St. Clair stayed firm at the near post and stopped a shot from right along the goal line. Earlier in the 23rd minute, Loons defender Michael Boxall’s sliding tackle deflected Shelton’s shot from close range.

Heath subbed to start the second half, inserting Lod, Molino and Gasper into the game in an attempt to find some pace and offensive threat. Out came center back Jose Aja, Musa, and Edwards.

In the 65th minute, Reynoso entered the game for striker Mason Toye.

About that time, Dibassy stood just outside the goal line and cleared away Russell’s shot at an otherwise open goal in the 65th minute. Not long before that, two Sporting strikers went just wide of the right post.

The Loons’ best chances of the night came on Hassani Dotson’s strike from distance that sailed over the goal in the opening minutes and Molino’s strike from just outside the 18-yard box that also rose too high.

Sporting Kansas City on Saturday announced one of its first-team players tested positive for COVID-19 a day before Sunday’s game against Minnesota United.

The club said all other players and team employees returned multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms. Sporting KC said the player followed isolation protocol and said it was conducting contact tracing, so Sunday’s game went on as scheduled