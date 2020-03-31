FOX Sports North will replay memorable Wild games throughout April starting Saturday.
Each classic game will feature live commentary on Twitter from FOX Sports North on-air talent.
The games scheduled to be broadcast include the franchise’s first home game, overtime wins in Games 6 and 7 against Colorado in the first round of the 2003 playoffs and a Game 7 victory over Vancouver later that spring that sent the Wild to the Western Conference finals.
Here’s the full schedule:
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time
|
Original Air Date
|
Match-Up / Description
|
Sat
|
4/4/20
|
7:00 PM
|
12/17/00
|
Wild wins first-ever game against the Dallas Stars
|
Wed
|
4/8/20
|
7:00 PM
|
10/11/00
|
First-ever Wild home game
|
Fri
|
4/17/20
|
7:00 PM
|
4/21/03
|
Minnesota wins Game 6 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Colorado at home in overtime
|
Sat
|
4/18/20
|
7:00 PM
|
4/22/03
|
Wild defeats Colorado in Game 7 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal in overtime
|
Tues
|
4/21/20
|
7:00 PM
|
3/27/13
|
Minnesota beats Arizona in overtime for seventh straight win
|
Fri
|
4/24/20
|
7:00 PM
|
5/8/03
|
Wild wins Game 7 of Western Conference Semifinal at Vancouver
|
Mon
|
4/27/20
|
7:00 PM
|
4/30/14
|
Minnesota wins Game 7 of 2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal at Colorado in overtime
|
Thurs
|
4/30/20
|
7:00 PM
|
4/26/15
|
Wild wins Game 6 at home to clinch 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. St. Louis