FOX Sports North will replay memorable Wild games throughout April starting Saturday.

Each classic game will feature live commentary on Twitter from FOX Sports North on-air talent.

 

 

The games scheduled to be broadcast include the franchise’s first home game, overtime wins in Games 6 and 7 against Colorado in the first round of the 2003 playoffs and a Game 7 victory over Vancouver later that spring that sent the Wild to the Western Conference finals.

Here’s the full schedule:

Day

Date

Time

Original Air Date

Match-Up / Description

Sat

4/4/20

7:00 PM

12/17/00

Wild wins first-ever game against the Dallas Stars

Wed

4/8/20

7:00 PM

10/11/00

First-ever Wild home game

Fri

4/17/20

7:00 PM

4/21/03

Minnesota wins Game 6 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Colorado at home in overtime

Sat

4/18/20

7:00 PM

4/22/03

Wild defeats Colorado in Game 7 of 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinal in overtime

Tues

4/21/20

7:00 PM

3/27/13

Minnesota beats Arizona in overtime for seventh straight win

Fri

4/24/20

7:00 PM

5/8/03

Wild wins Game 7 of Western Conference Semifinal at Vancouver

Mon

4/27/20

7:00 PM

4/30/14

Minnesota wins Game 7 of 2014 Western Conference Quarterfinal at Colorado in overtime

Thurs

4/30/20

7:00 PM

4/26/15

Wild wins Game 6 at home to clinch 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. St. Louis

