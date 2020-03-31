FOX Sports North will replay memorable Wild games throughout April starting Saturday.

Each classic game will feature live commentary on Twitter from FOX Sports North on-air talent.

The games scheduled to be broadcast include the franchise’s first home game, overtime wins in Games 6 and 7 against Colorado in the first round of the 2003 playoffs and a Game 7 victory over Vancouver later that spring that sent the Wild to the Western Conference finals.

Here’s the full schedule: