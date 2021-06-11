ST. CLOUD – Four St. Cloud residents are accused of aiding and abetting murder related to the June 3 death of Keisa Marie Lange, who was shot in the head and later discovered lying on the side of the road in south St. Cloud.

On Thursday, officials arrested 26-year-old Kenneth J. Carter in Dakota County, 23-year-old DeAntae D. Davis in Wisconsin, and 36-year-old Alicia M. Lewis during a traffic stop in St. Cloud.

Angela R. Jones, 33, was previously in custody in Stearns County and made her first court appearance Thursday.

The defendants are accused of bringing Lange to a secluded area off Cooper Avenue South, where she was shot and left on the ground at the end of a dirt cul-de-sac just north of Interstate 94.

Carter, Davis and Lewis were charged with one felony count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Jones was charged with one felony count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and one felony count of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

According to court documents, St. Cloud police discovered Lange's body about 9:30 a.m. June 3. While canvassing the area, officials talked with two men who said they heard four or five gun shots between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. and saw a white four-door sedan driving north on Cooper Avenue.

Angela R. Jones (Credit: Stearns County Jail)

Officials determined Lange, who they list as without a permanent address, last stayed at a residence in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Surveillance footage shows a white Ford Fusion entering a lot near the Fifth Avenue address about 7 a.m. June 3. According to the charges, a witness told police he saw Lange leave the apartment with Carter, Davis and Jones.

Another witness told police they saw Lange in the car with the four defendants at a gas station on the south side of St. Cloud about 9 a.m. June 3.

The following day, the charges say, police found the vehicle at Jones' residence in the 600 block of Eighth Avenue North. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the car and found blood evidence in the back seat.

Officials also searched through garbage at the residence and found a note referencing "a woman working for the feds," the complaint states. Police listened to a recorded jail call where Jones told a man she "got the message" and referenced a house near where Lange's body was found.

Lewis told police she drove the vehicle during the incident; she said Davis and Jones had handguns, documents state.

Jones told police Davis shot Lange and Carter shot at Lange multiple times after she was removed from the car, the complaint states. Jones said they burned their clothes and destroyed their phones.

Witnesses at a residence in the 1000 block of Washington Memorial Drive told police they saw the defendants cleaning the interior and exterior of the car using household cleaning products.

A Stearns County District Court judge set Jones' bail at $1 million. Her next hearing is set for Aug. 19.

Police have said there are "notable similarities" between Lange's death and the death of 28-year-old Janesa Lashay Harris, who was shot to death in her St. Cloud apartment on June 2, but it is still unclear if there are direct connections, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Brett Mushatt.

