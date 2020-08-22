The Vikings brought in free-agent safety George Iloka for a tryout on Friday, according to a league source.

Iloka, 30, last appeared in an NFL game for the Vikings during the 2018 regular season finale. The former Bengals starter could provide some veteran depth in a Vikings secondary that currently has second-year Nate Meadors and newly-acquired Steven Parker working as the primary backups to Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

Iloka, also a seasoned special teams contributor, signed with the Cowboys last year, but was released after the preseason. He had nine interceptions in 79 starts for the Bengals after being drafted in 2012’s fifth round.