In the NFL, Trae Waynes is a $42 million man. But at his home on Lake Minnetonka, he was just another angler dad trying to catch a few panfish with his kid.

“My daughter and I would fish off the dock every day,” said the former Vikings cornerback.

Waynes bought the gabled 2014-built house in Minnetrista three years ago, where he lived the Minnesota lake life with his wife, their two children and three dogs.

“The lake sold us,” he said. “I like the quiet. I try to get away from everything.”

Halsted’s Bay, where the house is located, is a relatively peaceful part of the popular lake. “There’s not a lot of boat traffic,” he said. “People anchor boats and chill.”

Waynes, 28, moved his family to Kentucky three months ago after signing a $42 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. But because of the pandemic, his team physical and contract signing were delayed. He was expecting to complete both this week, and begin preseason summer camp with his new team.

The house in Minnetrista was built in 2014.

The house in Minnetrista is now on the market for $2.195 million. At 6,324 square feet, it has five bedrooms, including a main-level owners’ suite with private deck, and eight bathrooms. The main level has soaring ceilings and an open-concept floor plan.

The walkout lower level is an “entertainment paradise,” according to the listing, with a wet bar, wine cellar, billiard room, exercise space and guest quarters.

The house also comes with more than 100 feet of sandy-bottom shoreline.

Waynes and his wife made improvements to the home, he said, turning the hillside that slopes down to the lake into a “water lounge area,” adding stairs off the deck, a fence and enhancing the owners’ suite with hardwood floors and a huge closet.

“I was spoiled by our house in Minnesota,” Waynes said. “I was able to walk down to the water and get right on the boat. We were always outside on the water. We miss the hell out of it.”

The family considered keeping the house for visits to Minnesota. “We have a lot of friends and family,” said the Wisconsin native. “Ultimately, we may come back to Minnesota.”

